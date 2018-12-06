Report says woman assaulted inside semi at Hubbard truck stop

Staff report

HUBBARD

A judge set bond at $75,000 on Wednesday for John Edvon of North Carolina who is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence involving an altercation with a woman earlier this week.

Edvon’s hearing was in Girard Municipal Court.

Township police were sent to Love’s Truck Stop on North Main Street in response to a woman who said Edvon used a flashlight to assault her in a Boyko Trucking Co. semi trailer about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

She showed police a video of the assault that was taken on her cellphone, which the officers reported showed Edvon continuously hitting the woman.

Edvon also used a plastic, expandable baton to hit her as he was driving down the interstate, the report said.

An officer spoke to Edvon, who claimed the victim was trying to shock him with a stun gun, but police said it was clear from the video she went after him because it appeared he was going to hit her with the flashlight.

An officer asked the victim to verify the man was her husband as she previously mentioned, but the report said she “wasn’t sure, but did know someone had been slipping her drugs and that she was married to someone.”

The woman was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, as officers believed she was suffering from mental distress and paranoia, the report said.

An officer photographed her injuries, which included a bite mark on her left arm and bruising on her legs from the assault.

The trucking company owner was notified of the incident.