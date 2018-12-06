2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

ODENTON, Md. (AP) — Twice in the span of 11 days last month, a black man who drew a gun in response to a crime in the U.S. was shot to death by a white police officer after apparently being mistaken for the bad guy.

Some black Americans who are licensed to carry weapons say it's cases like those that make them hesitant to step in to protect others when they see a crime.

The two killings took place in Illinois and Alabama.

The Rev. Kenn Blanchard, a black man from Maryland who hosts a gun advocacy show on YouTube, says it's about racism and the way black people are seen as scary.