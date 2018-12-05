YSU modifies workplace violence policy

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University modified a workplace violence policy pending the trustees’ approval.

This policy change comes months after YSU assistant football coach Richard McNutt, co-defensive coordinator, was given a five-day suspension following an internal investigation.

The investigation revealed McNutt violated no university policy after being accused of a domestic violence incident in April, a report from the university concluded.

The university made promises to review the policy for possible changes.

On Wednesday, the policy was “modified to include workplace and off-campus violence, threats and disruptive behavior as it pertains to faculty, staff and students,” the policy modification reads. “...A section on appropriate reporting to the chief human resources officer by university employees involved in a crime as a perpetrator have been added. Language has also been added to include a section on protection orders.

