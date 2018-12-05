Youngstown man arraigned today on felony charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A Covington Street man charged with seven felonies after his arrest Friday following a foot chase where a gun he was carrying went off was arraigned today in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $90,000 for Eric Gilford, 21. Among the charges is a felony charge of possession of cocaine.

Gilford was arrested about 9:35 p.m. at Fairgreen and Covington avenues on the North Side after leading police on a car and foot chase. Reports said as Gilford was running, a gun he was holding that was pointed backward fired once.

He was stopped after he was shot with a stun weapon, reports said.

Gilford also faces assault and fleeing-and-eluding charges.