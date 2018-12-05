Slippery commute into Youngstown


December 5, 2018 at 8:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said slippery conditions this morning on both the Madison Avenue and Himrod Avenue expressways have led to several accidents.

None of the accidents were major, but a police cruiser was hit on the Himrod Avenue Expressway, a spokeswoman said. No one was injured, she said.

There were no reports of injuries in any of the other accidents, the spokeswoman said.

