Slippery commute into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Police said slippery conditions this morning on both the Madison Avenue and Himrod Avenue expressways have led to several accidents.
None of the accidents were major, but a police cruiser was hit on the Himrod Avenue Expressway, a spokeswoman said. No one was injured, she said.
There were no reports of injuries in any of the other accidents, the spokeswoman said.
