Harding holiday shopping

Harding Elementary families got into the holiday spirit by both giving and receiving.

A holiday shopping event Tuesday afternoon, kick-started by first-grade teacher Shannon Sefcik, offered a chance for families to get free donated items for the holiday season.

“I felt called to do this,” Sefcik said.

She collected donated items from staff and members of the community. The items were gently used, and some were new.

“We collected toys, kitchen items and anything that someone might donate to the Goodwill,” Sefcik said. “Instead of them donating those items someplace else, I asked them to consider donating to our ‘shop.’”

Sefcik’s sister, Amy Brown, took the day off work to pitch in with the shop, and Robin Wells, Sefcik’s friend, helped, too.

In addition, Sefcik opened the school’s food pantry during the event.

Parents expressed their gratitude. “I just think it’s a nice avenue for the parents,” said Delilah Williams.

Parent Christine Diana, who was shopping for her son, Cameron Bell, 8, and daughter, Kyera Diana, 6, was appreciative of those giving back.

“I’m just grateful,” she said. “It makes me happy.”

Another parent, Erica Green, felt similar.

“It’s just very thoughtful to have people thinking about other people,” she said.

Wells commended Sefcik for an excellent event.

“It’s a great opportunity for people less fortunate who need to come and shop, and it’s a great opportunity for us YSU students to come help out in the community,” said Austin Cline, Youngstown State University student and volunteer. “You get to see all walks of life come together to support one great cause to spread the holiday cheer.”

Ruth Sandberg, also a YSU student and volunteer, echoed Cline.

“It’s just awesome to do this and see the community come together,” she said. “I’m happy to be a part of it and to be able to help.”

Kevin Taylor, also a YSU student volunteer, said it was nice to see people giving back.

“You realize not everyone has everything, and some people have nicer things than others,” he said. “You understand that it’s about giving and not about receiving to keep the spirit alive for Christmas.”

Ryan Stefanec, YSU student volunteer, said it was heart-warming to donate his time to help prepare people’s presents.

And Sefcik was grateful for all of the help.

“I don’t have to do much because everyone is just so interested in helping out,” she said.

Items left when the shop closed were donated to area social-service organizations.