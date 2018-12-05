Program aims to change world through Columbine victim's writings

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

YOUNGSTOWN

Wilson Elementary School students sat in silence Tuesday when they heard the inspiring story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first of 13 students and staff slaughtered at Columbine High School in Colorado by two gunmen on April 20, 1999.

The shooters, Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, committed suicide.

Rachel was 17.

Wilson students learned from presentations during the school day and again with their families Tuesday evening, about the impact of Rachel’s Challenge, a movement based on her writings, that espouse kindness and compassion.

The program was brought to the school by fourth-grade teacher Courtney Angelo, who recently saw it presented in Hubbard schools, from which she graduated in 2010. She believed Rachel’s message could impact students at Wilson.

The students in kindergarten through third grade learned about the Kindness Campaign presented by Chris Mowery of Austintown, who also led the evening program on Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization for which Mowery works.

“You could have heard a pin drop during the presentation. The students were somber going back to the classroom and talked about inviting their parents to the evening meeting,” said Angelo.

One of those impacted students was Tremain Williams Jr., who convinced his father, Tremain Sr., to come to the evening presentation.

“He came home and said, ‘Dad, this is really important to me,” said Tremain Sr., who said he talks every day with his son about having a positive life and putting other people before himself and to be kind and respectful of others.

“It’s important moving forward that students and their families hear the message and apply it to their lives,” said Angelo, who teaches language arts and social studies at the school.

Mowery, a former youth pastor who grew up in Mineral Ridge and has studied Rachel’s numerous writings, and named his daughter after her, said he has spread the message of Rachel’s Challenge in 37 states.

“Rachel’s is a story born out of tragedy that is touching people in positive ways,” said Mowery.

He paraphrased Rachel’s Challenges.

Get to know people. Look for the best in them to eliminate prejudice.

Dream big. Be aware of life’s purpose. Record your journey.

Choose positive influences in life; the people you spend time with; the books you read.

Be a positive influence on people around you. Reach out to students with special needs, new students in school, and kids being picked on.

Use social media to build people up, not tear them down.

Rachel said in her writings that if people showed compassion and kindness and did little things consistently, they would make a difference in the world, Mowery said.