Police: Speed appears to be factor in crash that killed 4

Associated Press

AKRON

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in a car crash in Ohio that killed all four people in the vehicle.

Akron police said the car must have been traveling at an excessive speed Monday when it went off the road and crashed into a retaining wall and a light pole before bursting into flame. Police said the speed limit on that stretch of road was 25 mph.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that two of those killed in the crash were 29-year-old Colleen Wood of Akron and 29-year-old Alex Lester of Ravenna. Two men who also were killed haven’t been identified.

Authorities said all four occupants died at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.