POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Nov. 28

Fraud: Officers received a report of credit-card fraud from a home in the 200 block of Charlestown Place.

Drugs: An Austintown man was to face possible charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after authorities had responded to a medical situation. The man came after an officer and admitted having used PCP, a report stated.

Theft: A credit card was stolen in the 5800 block of Heron Drive.

Nov. 29

Theft: A snowplow and a salt spreader were missing from a business in the 400 block of Thacker Lane.

Nov. 30

Arrest: Officers arrested Jennifer L. Jarrell of Cavalcade Drive, Austintown, when she came to the police department to file a theft report. Jarrell, 38, was accused of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court.

Burglary: To a residence in the 4000 block of Burkey Road, from which various items were stolen.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A U-Haul truck was reportedly taken from a site in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue and not returned.

Theft: Someone in a blue Ford pickup truck reportedly pumped but failed to pay for $25 worth of gasoline while at Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Dec. 1

Arrest: Police responded to possible suspicious activity at a South Meridian Road bank, where they took into custody Jesse L. Kessinger 36, who listed Youngstown addresses on Imperial Street and South Osborn Avenue. He was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant charging theft of a motor vehicle.

Theft: Both license plates were removed from a car in the 3800 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Dec. 2

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular accident on New Road, officers took Joseph A. Crespo, 37, into custody. Crespo, of Poland Avenue, Struthers, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant charging violation of a protection order.

Theft: A woman reported her wallet missing while she was at a business in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Jewelry was reported missing from a residence in the 3800 block of Burkey Road.

Dec. 3

Auto theft: Two juveniles reportedly stole their mother’s vehicle, the Westgate Boulevard woman alleged.

Theft: A Westgate Boulevard woman learned that her credit card had been used without authorization.

Overdose: Officers responded to a possible drug overdose in the 3600 block of Canfield Road before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Theft: A Westchester Drive resident discovered a bank card had been used without permission.

Theft: An iPad was stolen in the 100 block of North Raccoon Road.

Trespassing: Daron J. Randolph, 24, no address listed, faced a criminal-trespassing charge after his former girlfriend alleged Randolph tried to enter her Compass West Drive apartment. He had been warned to stay off the property, a report showed.

Fraud: An Artmar Drive man told police he had been scammed of $5,000.

Dec. 4

Arrest: Authorities noticed a car facing the wrong way on state Route 46 before charging Craig D. Wistar, 51, of Central Parkway Southeast, Warren, with operating a vehicle impaired. No breath-test results were listed in the report.

CANFIELD

Nov. 29

Summons: Officers pulled over Linda Olsavsky, 51, of Viall Road, Youngstown, on Lisbon Road, then wrote a summons charging her with driving under suspension.

Summons: Police on Neff Drive issued a summons charging Dawn Shaffer, 40, of Neff, Canfield, with driving under suspension.

Nov. 30

Summons: Fidel Syrianoudis of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was given a summons after officers had pulled him over on West Main Street. Syrianoudis, 25, was charged with driving under suspension.

Dec. 2

Summons: After pulling him over on East Main Street, authorities wrote a summons charging Clinton Evans, 49, with driving under suspension. The Lancaster, Pa., man also was cited on a charge of traveling 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Dec.3

Citation: Jose Alvarez, 41, of Park Vista Drive, Youngstown, was cited on a charge of driving 50 mph on a portion of Youngstown-Salem Road with a 35-mph speed limit.