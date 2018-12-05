Police address parking ticket woes from YSU lockdown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City police are asking anyone who was parked in the area around Youngstown State University during the lockdown Monday and received a parking ticket to go to the police department.

Drivers who were ticketed during the lockdown also can take their tickets to the clerk of courts office in municipal court, 9 W. Front St., or to YSU police.

Lt. William Ross, head of the traffic unit, said anyone who received a ticket between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the university can take the ticket to the traffic unit and speak to either himself or Sgt. Steve Schiffhauer to try and resolve it.

Ross said only drivers who were ticketed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. who were parked around YSU are eligible to have their tickets resolved.

The traffic unit is on the second floor of the police department at 116 W. Boardman St.

The university had issued an alert after a report of a man on campus who showed a gun after an altercation. A man eventually turned himself in at the YSU police station. No one was injured, and no weapon was found.

A spokeswoman for YSU police said students also can drop off tickets at the police department. From there, they will be taken to municipal court by the department, the spokeswoman said.

A private company contracts with the city and the police department to enforce parking regulations around campus.