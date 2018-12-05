Ohio: $104.5M available for new voting equipment

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s county boards of elections are now able to acquire new voting equipment through a program made possible by legislation enacted this year.

A release from Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Voting Equipment Acquisition Program provides a total of $104.5 million for counties to purchase new equipment.

Husted says counties will be able to get the equipment in time to test it and train poll workers ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The state has awarded contracts to five voting system vendors. County boards of elections using the program will select their system, equipment, and services from the approved vendors list.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio and the Ohio Association of Election Officials say they welcome the opportunity to replace old and outdated equipment.