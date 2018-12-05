Moscow Ballet returns for ‘Nutcracker’

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Moscow Ballet will return to Powers Auditorium this week to perform “The Great Russian Nutcracker,” and once again, the troupe will be joined by dozens of young dancers from the Mahoning Valley.

The show is the renowned ballet company’s take on the holiday classic. It tours the United States every Christmas season, enlisting young dancers in each city.

In Youngs-town, Ruth Balestra is in charge of training the young dancers.

It’s the third time that Balestra, owner of Ruth’s Dance and Fitness in Boardman, has worked with Moscow Ballet on the show. She also held the position in 2007 and 2016.

“[Moscow Ballet] hunts around in each city for a good studio that would best represent what they are trying to do,” said Balestra. Her studio is one of only a few in the area that teaches classical ballet, she explained.

“There are certain criteria they are looking for,” she continued. “They expect you to be able to pick it up very quickly and have it figured out within eight hours.”

Yuriy Kuzo, an audition director of Moscow Ballet, came to Ruth’s Dance studio on Oct. 20. He selected 41 children, mainly between age 5 and 16, and most of them students at Ruth’s.

“Yuriy picked who he wanted, taught the choreography the next day, and then he left,” said Balestra, who has been rehearsing with the children.

Height requirements are a factor during auditions. “When the principal dancers are on stage, they like to have two taller children at the rear and two smaller children in front,” said Balestra.

The youngsters practice five days a week at Ruth’s.

“They are taking it very seriously,” said Balestra. “They are well prepared at each session.”

The opportunity to perform in “Great Russian Nutcracker” is exciting for the local dancers and brings other benefits as well.

“They feel like they are dancing with a professional company,” said Balestra. “They are on the same stage with these very skilled dancers. It builds their confidence and self-esteem.”

Moscow Ballet is not only known for the quality of its dancers, but also its production values.

“The props and backdrops they bring in are unbelievable,” said Balestra. “The party scene backdrop is a huge mural, and the snowflakes ... it’s like you are in a real winter scene.”

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Powers Auditorium. Tickets are on sale at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., downtown.

Here is the list of participating local dancers, categorized by role:

Party Children: Natalee Balestra, Ayla Bundy, Angelina Folsom, Hannah Gettemy, Ruth Gitimu, Rachel Marshall, Gianna Micco, Abigail Mihok, Hadley Moser, Katrina Patrick, Lindsay Volenik, Carys Yarwood.

Mice: Lindsay Anderson, Alexandra Bosca, Lynn Fair, Isabella Helidonas, Judah Leonard, Luna Niles, Isabella Phillips, Reagan Trocci, Kaylee Trolio, Elllianna Volpini, Lillie Yanko.

Snowflakes: Elliana Cavanaugh-Pete, Lilian Evans, Eleanor Evans, Isabelle Sosnosky, Riley Seydlorsky, Addison Shilling, MarenEmilia Hann, IreLynn Wellman, Cora Dupin.

Snow Maidens: Lauren Engle, Delaney Finsley, Sabrina Frank, Zoe Frank, Anna Joy, Erin Morell, Katrina Patrick, Della Toliver.

Spanish: Natalee Balestra, Morgan Kincaid.

Little Spanish: Carys Yarwood, Kaylee Trolio.

Chinese: Breeze Stec, Chloe Mershimer.

Little Chinese: Elliana Cavanaugh-Pete, Angelina Folsom.

Russian: Lauren Engle, Anna Joy, Erin Morell, Della Toliver.

Little Russian: Hannah Gettemy, Rachel Marshall.

If YOU Go

What: The Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Powers Auditorium, Youngstown

Tickets: $28, $38, $48, $68, $102 and $175 (fees may apply); go to youngstownsymphony.com, call 330-744-0264, or purchase at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown