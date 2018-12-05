Mayor Brown selected to National League of Cities Task Force on Housing

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has been selected to be a member of the National League of Cities Task Force on Housing.

“I believe we will be able to tackle the multitude of issues surrounding housing affordability and availability,” Brown said. “I look forward to getting to work with those selected for this task force and coming up with concrete solutions for housing throughout the country.”

There are 18 members on the task force. It will address how communities can better respond to the challenge of housing availability, affordability, investment and quality.