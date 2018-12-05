Man charged in shooting death at bar

By Joe Gorman

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a homicide last week at a West Side bar.

Traylor Coleman Johnson, 21, is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death early Thursday of Derrick Franklin, 23.

Franklin was shot about 1:20 a.m. inside the All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue and driven by friends to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he later died.

Johnson is not yet in custody.

Franklin was shot inside the bar while a lot of people were around. Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said that was a major factor in being able to identify a suspect.

Cox also said that the victim’s family told him that Franklin and Johnson had been feuding.

The only court filing for Johnson is a speeding ticket from 2015 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman. In municipal court, Johnson pleaded no contest in August to a minor misdemeanor possession of drugs charge filed by Mill Creek MetroParks Police. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine in that case.

Franklin’s death is one of 10 homicides in the city since Oct. 25. Police Chief Robin Lees said investigators have good leads in those cases. He said he anticipates more arrests.

Police ask that anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts call Cox at 330-742-8929, CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED, or text WANTED and the tip to TIP411.