Lockdown suspect pleads to drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was the subject of a search Monday that led to a lockdown at Youngstown State University pleaded guilty today in municipal court to an unrelated minor misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Robert Allen, 19, was fined $100 and costs by Judge Renee DiSalvo after entering his plea.

Police were searching for Allen Monday after they received reports he was involved in an argument on campus with another man and may have had a gun with him.

Allen turned himself into YSU police, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a warrant for failure to appear for the drug case, then posed bond before pleading guilty. He has not yet been charged in connection with the lockdown.