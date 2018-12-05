Friends, kin unite at cathedral for Bush funeral

WASHINGTON (AP)

Friends and family are gathering at Washington National Cathedral under tight security for a funeral service honoring late former President George H.W. Bush.

Wednesday’s national funeral service will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens. It will bring together world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents and President Donald Trump.

After Wednesday’s service, Bush’s remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.

The 41st president oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Bill Clinton in 1992. He died last week in Houston at age 94.

