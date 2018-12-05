Job fair for STNAs

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley is hosting a job fair for experienced, state-tested nurse aides on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 4100 North River Road. Open interviews will be conducted. The assisted-living company seeks to fill flexible, day and evening, and eight- and 12-hour shifts.

Hillside holiday event

YOUNGSTOWN

Steward Health Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 8747 Squires Lane NE, will host its annual Christmas at Hillside event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include children’s activities, more than 20 raffle baskets with prizes such as Christmas trees and wreaths, as well as musical entertainment and refreshments.

All proceeds from the raffles will benefit the American Heart and American Stroke Association.

US beef recalled over salmonella fears

NEW YORK

An Arizona company is expanding the scope of its recall of raw beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release that a unit of Brazil’s JBS is recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef that was shipped around the U.S. According to officials, information obtained in three additional cases of sickened patients led to the identification of other ground beef products not part of the initial recall.

JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October. Health officials say all the products up for recall have the USDA inspection number “EST. 267.” The products were packaged between late July and September.

Elm Pet Foods, others recall dog food over vitamin D

NEW YORK

Elm Pet Foods is the latest maker of dog food to issue a recall over elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.

Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products, and Nutrisca over the last month.

Elm and others urge consumers to either dispose of or return several types of chicken and chickpea recipe dog food. They also urge dog owners to contact their veterinarian if the food was eaten. Symptoms of vitamin-D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination and excessive thirst.

Details on individual brands can be found at www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/SafetyHealth/RecallsWithdrawals/default.htm.

Avenatti rules out ’20 presidential run

WASHINGTON

Michael Avenatti says he will not be mounting a 2020 presidential run.

Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels and a vocal Trump critic, said in a tweeted statement he made the decision at the urging of his family and if not for their concerns, he would run.

Avenatti had been laying the groundwork for a possible run with visits to early voting states. But he’s had a difficult few weeks, including his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute him.

Staff/wire reports