Former Ohio diving coach pleads not guilty in sexual-battery case

COLUMBUS (AP) — A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Will Bohonyi, 32, of Columbus, was arraigned today in Franklin County on charges of sexual battery and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel says Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case isn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed. Ohio State has fired Bohonyi.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

She’s among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi. The updated complaint filed recently in that case listed four divers by name.

USA Diving says it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.