Cleveland school guard charged with raping student pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland high-school security guard who’s accused of sexually assaulting a student has pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and sexual battery.

Derrick Dugger entered the not-guilty plea today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Court records show the East Tech High School guard is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex.

A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office today. Dugger’s bond has been set at $250,000.

Police have said Dugger sent several inappropriate messages, including photos, to multiple students through social media. A sex-crimes detective wrote in court filings that it’s “anticipated” that more students will come forward.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has said Dugger is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.