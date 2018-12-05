BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Tradel Pollard and Gary Drayton Sr., Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.
Ashley Staton and Adam Jeffries, Lake Milton, boy, Dec. 3.
Jada Edwards and Bralyn Dawson, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.
Kayla Nelson and Andrew Gough, East Liverpool, boy, Dec. 3.
Tara DeKatch and Jimmy Zembower, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.
St. Joseph Health Center
RyLand and Brittany Gray, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 1.
Samantha Loth and Stephen Strawderman II, Leavittsburg, girl, Dec. 2.
