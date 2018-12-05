BIRTHS


December 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Tradel Pollard and Gary Drayton Sr., Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.

Ashley Staton and Adam Jeffries, Lake Milton, boy, Dec. 3.

Jada Edwards and Bralyn Dawson, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.

Kayla Nelson and Andrew Gough, East Liverpool, boy, Dec. 3.

Tara DeKatch and Jimmy Zembower, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 3.

St. Joseph Health Center

RyLand and Brittany Gray, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 1.

Samantha Loth and Stephen Strawderman II, Leavittsburg, girl, Dec. 2.

