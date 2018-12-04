YPD deals with chases, fights over weekend

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Police over the weekend arrested three people in separate chases and another man downtown who threatened to shoot police if he ever comes back to Youngstown.

Judge Renee DiSalvo of Youngstown Municipal Court set bond at $10,000 for Derrick Moore, 23, of Kinsman, after he was arraigned Monday on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

Moore was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday after reports said he fought with three police officers after he was asked to stay out of a downtown bar.

Reports said after he was finally handcuffed, he threatened to shoot officers the next time he comes back to Youngstown. He was examined at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital before being booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Officers also dealt with a fight early Saturday where most of the people in a large crowd filmed two women on their smartphones who were fighting.

Officers managed to break up the fight and cited the two women, Olivia Farah, 21, and Brittany Brown, 22, both of New Castle, Pa., for assault.

Reports said police had to use pepper spray on Farah and she also kicked an officer trying to break up the fight. While that was happening, Brown got in a car which drove off but was pulled over about a block away and told to return.

Both women had cuts and bruises from the fight, reports said.

Judge DiSalvo set bond at $45,000 for a Brookline Avenue man arrested Saturday with a loaded .45-caliber handgun in a car he was driving.

Eddie Pierce III, 26, was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. He spent the weekend in jail.

Reports said officers pulled over a car Pierce was driving about 2:10 p.m. Saturday on the South Side at South Avenue and the Interstate 680 south ramp for an improper turn. Pierce appeared nervous and his car smelled of marijuana, reports said.

Reports said police found a bag in Pierce’s pants when they searched him. He gave police bags of what later turned out to be fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine that were in his pants.

Once he was in a cruiser, he told police he had more bags in his pants and police found a torn bag of suspected cocaine, reports said. The gun was found in the glove compartment when police searched the car.

Earlier Saturday, Jabbar Spires, 24, of Youngstown, was arrested about 12:40 a.m. at Alameda Avenue and Redondo Road on the North Side after he drove away from police who pulled him over for making an improper turn. Reports said he drove away when officers told him he had a warrant from Pennsylvania for aggravated assault.

He was caught after an officer ordered him out of the car at gunpoint, reports said. He also had a bag of suspected crack cocaine, reports said. Judge DiSalvo set his bond at $20,000 on charges of failure to comply and possession of cocaine.

Yet to be arraigned on several charges is Eric Gilford, 27, of Youngstown, who reports said ran from police about 9:35 p.m. Friday at Fairgreen and Covington avenues on the North Side after he also pulled away from a traffic stop. Reports said as he was running, a gun he was carrying that was pointed backward fired once. He was stopped after police shot him with an electronic stun weapon. They found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun under him and bags of pills and suspected cocaine.

Gilford was taken to St. Elizabeth after he was arrested.