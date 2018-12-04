Woman cited for abandoning dogs

YOUNGSTOWN

A Victor Avenue woman was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for abandoning animals after reports said she let two dogs out of the rear of her SUV in front of an officer with the dogs chasing her as she drove away.

Reports said officer Matthew Hassey saw Ameika Brown, 28, stop at the parking lot of the Sav A Lot at South and East Indianola avenues on the South Side, open the rear hatch, let both dogs out and drive away.

Hassey pulled her over and Brown told him she pulled over because the hatch light turned on and the dogs jumped out, reports said.

Reports said she drove away because she was afraid of the dogs, who belong to her sister, after they jumped out.

Officer Luis Villaplana found both dogs in the parking lot. The dogs were taken to the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

Facing burglary charges

NILES

Andrew B. Belden, 31, of state Route 88, Bristolville, was arraigned on two burglary charges Monday in Niles Municipal Court, charged with committing a burglary Sunday afternoon at a home on Bentwillow Drive.

Police reports said officers responded to the home about 3 p.m. and were directed to the home’s garage, where a citizen held Belden at gunpoint. The police report did not indicate what was stolen.

No plea was required during Belden’s arraignment. Judge Chris Shaker Belden’s bond at $100,000.

Planning meeting

WARREN

Families Helping Families will have a planning meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald’s restaurant at the corner of East Market Street and North Road for the upcoming complimentary dinner planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Christmas Day at Aulizio’s Catering & Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE.

To RSVP, call 211 to volunteer or help or call Dan Polivka at 330-233-2024 or 330-974-4336.

Akron Children’s plans tree-lighting ceremony

BOARDMAN

Akron Children’s Hospital will commemorate a decade of service to the Mahoning Valley at a holiday tree-lighting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that also will include caroling, family-friendly activities, a visit by Santa Claus, and remarks by community and hospital leaders, including Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO, Akron Children’s Hospital.

There will be a time set aside to reflect on the growth and success of the Boardman campus, 6505 Market St., over its first decade, while sharing the hospital’s long-term vision for growth in the region, according to a hospital news release. The event will take place outside Building C’s front entrance.

Attack injures man

WARREN

A McDonald man, 19, suffered a severe head cut at a home on Francis Avenue Southeast at 2:15 p.m. Sunday when he was attacked by three juvenile males, police said. The victim said he was inside the home with his girlfriend and the three males when they confronted him over an undisclosed issue, then attacked him on the front porch. The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

‘Caffeinate and Paint’

CANFIELD

Creative Arts & Design students from the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center have partnered with Stone Fruit Coffee to host a “Caffeinate and Paint” event at the school, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joyce Brooks Center at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

The cost is $40 and includes all paint supplies and drinks. Space is limited. Sign up by emailing Melissa Hackett at melissa.hackett@mahoningctc.com or by calling 330-729-4000, ext. 1437.