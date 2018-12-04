Ursuline High senior Palo to appear on Fox’s ‘Empire’

Staff report

Bella Palo of Poland will appear on Wednesday’s fall finale episode of the Fox drama “Empire.” The show begins at 8 p.m.

Palo, 17, plays the role of Tracy Kingsley as a young adult. Pictures of Palo’s character have appeared in episodes 6, 7 and 8, but Wednesday’s episode will mark her first appearance on the show. She is in a flashback scene with Young Lucious Lyon that shows how they met and uncovers the reason why their son Jeff despises Lucious.

Palo made her network television debut in 2016 on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” and has since been featured in the web series “The Principal’s Office” (in production). She also was featured in a national television commercial for Sears.

Palo spends much of her time in Chicago, auditioning and receiving training in acting. A senior at Ursuline High School, she is the daughter of Rob and Crissa Palowitz of Poland.