Twice convicted for domestic violence, he faces new charge

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man convicted twice of domestic violence was arrested after choking his wife Sunday night, according to police reports.

During an argument, the victim asked Adam Maloney, 25, to leave her Hillman Way apartment. Maloney became irate and choked the victim, police reports say.

The victim told police that she called Maloney’s uncle to pick him up. After Maloney’s uncle dragged him out of the apartment, Maloney broke loose and kicked off the apartment door.

He proceeded to pull a closet door off its hinges, punch a hole in the wall and choke the victim.

Police noted red marks on the victim’s cheek, chin and neck.

Maloney was arrested again for domestic violence and appeared in court this morning.