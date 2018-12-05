State approves diverging intersection for SRs 82, 46 near Eastwood

HOWLAND

It’s official: The diverging diamond interchange for state Routes 82 and 46 near Eastwood Mall is coming in 2023. There is currently only one other one in the state.

Officials have said the diverging diamond will “simplify everything” for drivers heading to and from the Eastwood Mall complex and reduce the number of situations that can lead to crashes.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments made the announcement Tuesday in a news release, saying the projects got approved for the final $7.5 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation Safety Program. It was the last of the $25 million needed for the diverging diamond and two nearby intersection upgrades.

Brent Kovacs, public information officer for ODOT District 4, said the announcement means the plans presented to the public at a Sept. 5 hearing at Howland High School for the diverging diamond and two other improved intersections will take place.

