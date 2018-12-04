LORDSTOWN FALLOUT | Ryan again urges Trump to save Lordstown GM complex

LORDSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today again urged President Donald Trump to save the General Motors Lordstown complex and asked him to reconsider his threat to end federal subsidies for electric cars.

GM announced last week it was ceasing production at five facilities across North America, laying off over 14,000 employees, including approximately 1,600 from Lordstown.

In a letter, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, expressed his concern that eliminating the electric vehicle subsidy as a punitive action against GM could backfire and make it harder to place a new product at the Lordstown plant.

“You recently suggested cutting federal subsidies for electric vehicles in an effort to punish GM, but that is not the solution and may, in fact, backfire – making it even harder to land a new vehicle at the Lordstown plant,” Ryan wrote. “The Mahoning Valley is depending on you to keep your promises to bring economic growth and development to Northeast Ohio. I am committed to working with you and my colleagues in Congress to craft and implement a cohesive national manufacturing policy, one that makes our economy actually work for American workers – especially the workers of my congressional district.”

