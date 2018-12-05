Ruth's dancers to join Moscow Ballet again for 'Nutcracker'

YOUNGSTOWN

Moscow Ballet will return to Powers Auditorium this week to perform “The Great Russian Nutcracker,” and once again, the troupe will be joined by dozens of young dancers from the Mahoning Valley.

The show is the renowned ballet company’s take on the holiday classic. It tours the United States every Christmas season, enlisting young dancers in each city.

In Youngs-town, Ruth Balestra is in charge of training the young dancers.

It’s the third time that Balestra, owner of Ruth’s Dance and Fitness in Boardman, has worked with Moscow Ballet on the show. She also held the position in 2007 and 2016.

“[Moscow Ballet] hunts around in each city for a good studio that would best represent what they are trying to do,” said Balestra. Her studio is one of only a few in the area that teaches classical ballet, she explained.

“There are certain criteria they are looking for,” she continued. “They expect you to be able to pick it up very quickly and have it figured out within eight hours.”

