Prosecutors seek 23-year sentence in June shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Sentencing is set for Monday for a man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated murder with a firearm specification.

Prosecutors are recommending to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum that Earl Charity, 34, be sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the June 19 shooting death of Oscar Caywood at a Wilson Avenue garage.

Another defendant, Juan Phillips, 32, pleaded guilty earlier and was expected to testify against Charity if the case went to trial.

Charity is on parole for an earlier conviction of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.