Poland lawmakers continue discussion of group homes in village

State-level disability rights advocates made the trek from Columbus to Poland Village Hall Tuesday to comment on controversial group home legislation being considered by council.

The first two discussions of the ordinance to limit the concentration of group homes occurred largely outside public input. The first discussion took place on election night, and the second took place 15 minutes before council’s Nov. 20 meeting.

Tuesday’s third discussion was no different. Despite the full pews, council went into executive session shortly after the meeting began, but not before the audience conveyed its concern.

Rebecca Babarsky, an attorney with Disability Rights Ohio, questioned the legality of the ordinance, which proposes that a group home cannot be established within 500 feet of another group home.

“The [federal Fair Housing Act] recognizes people with disabilities’ right to live in the community, just like anybody else ... This ordinance would directly affect the people we represent,” Babarsky said.

Additionally, Babarsky explained that the ordinance’s stated intent “seems to suggest that [it aims] to impact these individuals in their homes.”

She added that even if the legislation is not determined to have discriminatory intent, it can be challenged through requests for reasonable accommodation.



Susan Maruca, a local attorney whose 17-year-old daughter is disabled, voiced support for group homes being located near each other.

