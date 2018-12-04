'Plastered' Uber driver faces charges

AUSTINTOWN — Township police early this morning arrested an Uber driver believed to be driving drunk, after his passenger mouthed the words “Help me.”

Police noticed the vehicle driven by Craig D. Wistar, 51, of Warren, stopped near the intersection of state Route 46 and Interstate Boulevard and facing the wrong direction just before 4:30 p.m., according to a report.

The officer noted a “strong and distinctive odor” of alcohol coming from Wistar, who said he was “Ubering.”

In the back seat, Wistar’s passenger, a 50-year-old Mineral Ridge woman, mouthed “help me” to the officer, the report states.

Wistar held onto his vehicle to keep from falling after exiting for a sobriety test. The officer noted Wistar had urinated on himself.

“I’m plastered. I’m talking hammered,” he told the officer. “I confess, I’m drunk, I admit it.”

Wistar was later released on a summons for the traffic violations. He’s set for arraignment Wednesday morning.