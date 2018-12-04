Parking ticket at YSU during the lockdown? Take it to the YPD

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Police Department is asking anyone who was parked in the area around Youngstown State University during the lockdown Monday and who received a parking ticket to come to the police department.

Lt. William Ross, head of the Traffic Unit, said anyone who received a ticket between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the university can bring the ticket to the traffic unit and speak to either himself or Sgt. Steve Schiffhauer to try and resolve it.

Ross said only drivers who were ticketed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. who were parked around YSU are eligible to have their tickets resolved.

The Traffic Unit is on the second floor of the police department at 116 W. Boardman St.