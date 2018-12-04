OH WOW! gets $12,500 from Thomases endowment for field trip and outreach support

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology has received a grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation in the amount of $12,500 for field trip and outreach support.

President & Executive Director Suzanne Barbati said "On behalf of our Board of Directors, our volunteers and students and educators expected to be served, we are grateful to the Thomases Family Endowment. This grant will be used to ensure all students, classroom teachers and community partners have access and can participate in OH WOW!'s high-quality STEM-based programming and outreach activities."

Lisa Long, Financial Resource Development Director of Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said "It was Irwin Thomases' hope to better the world in which we live. The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation seeks to promote a spirit of tzedakah, which is the idea that sharing what we have with others is the honest and just thing to do. The Committee has supported OH WOW! since 2011 to ensure children across the Valley have the chance to be WOW'ed by hands-on STEM experiences."