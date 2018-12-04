Man sought in fatal bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a homicide last week at a West Side bar.

Traylor Coleman Johnson, 21, is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death early Thursday of Derrick Franklin, 23.

Franklin was shot at about 1:20 a.m. inside the All City Sports Bar. He was driven by friends to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he later died.

Johnson is not yet in custody.