UPDATE | Major diamond highway project in Howland gets final funding

HOWLAND

The highway project at state Routes 82 and 46 known as the diverging diamond or double-crossover has received final approval and the final funding needed.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments made the announcement today, saying the project has received a $7.5 million award from the ODOT Safety Program, providing the last of the $25 million needed for the double-crossover and two other Howland intersections.

The announcement means the divergent diamond and changes to two other nearby intersections will also take place as discussed at a public hearing at Howland High School, said Brent Kovacs, public information officer for ODOT District 4.

The two other intersections are at Howland Wilson Road/state Route 82 and at Route 46/ Warren Sharon Road.

ODOT project is in partnership with the Trumbull County Engineer and Howland Township.

"I am excited we were able to piece together a funding package for this much needed highway safety improvement project," said Jim Kinnick, Eastgate's executive director. "I certainly appreciate the collaboration of the agencies involved and the support of the public."

Securing the funding for the project allows it to proceed to the design phase, Kinnick said. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023, Kinnick said.