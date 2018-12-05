KSU alum plans May 4 commemoration

Associated Press

KENT

An alumnus is planning Kent State University’s commemoration of 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May 4, 1970.

Rodney Flauhaus tells the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier he’s aiming to honor those killed and wounded, maintain a strong commitment to education and inspire students to speak up to support peaceful conflict resolution.

The school says its commemoration will span from next fall to the actual anniversary in 2020.

Leading the planning is familiar work for Flauhaus. The Streetsboro man was in charge of the 15th commemoration, too.

The site is now a National Historic Landmark.