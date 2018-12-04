Struthers Municipal Court Judge Dominic Leone explains why he took over a room at city hall

By Graig Graziosi

STRUTHERS

Judge Dominic Leone of municipal court released a statement Monday explaining why he emptied a room of its contents last week, which sparked a disagreement between himself and the mayor.

Judge Leone said Mayor Terry Stocker, “with reckless disregard for the truth accused me of false, inflammatory and harmful actions.”

Stocker said Judge Leone had displaced the city’s building maintenance supervisor, moving the supervisor’s items into a hallway and creating obstructions to fire extinguishers and entry and exit points last Friday.

Judge Leone – who said he emptied a maintenance room of its contents to pressure the city to move on plans to expand the court’s space for housing prisoners – said his actions were the result of “the city’s lackadaisical attitude” and his own concerns the city’s safety standards are subpar.

“The bottom line is that the Struthers Municipal Court has lacked adequate security for years,” Judge Leone said. “The prior judges and city officials have done nothing to alleviate this situation.”

Stocker said the city has “bent over backward” to accommodate the courts, citing the construction of a parking lot for the courts last summer and the installation of guard rails.

The mayor said that Friday the judge gave the city a deadline of Monday to have the room empty or he’d do it himself. But the judge did not stick to that time line.

“He started the process around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. He said that he was going to wait, but he had a temper tantrum of some type and decided to start emptying the room,” Stocker said. “The thing that bothers everyone the most is that he went in there, took everything out, made a mess and then left it for someone else to clean up.”

Judge Leone said he received authorization from city officials to use the office space to provide private space for probation meetings and holding prisoners, but the city has dragged its feet on making the space available.