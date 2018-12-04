Graham wants Senate resolution on Saudi prince

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will push the Senate to vote on a resolution that finds Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman complicit in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Graham spoke today after a Senate briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel and said one would have to "be willfully blind" not to come to the conclusion that Khashoggi's death was orchestrated and organized by people under the crown prince.

Graham says, "there's not a smoking gun. There's a smoking saw."

The senator also says he cannot support arms sales to Saudi Arabia so long as the crown prince is in charge. President Donald Trump has said stopping the sales would only help nations such as China and Russia.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.