Girard police say body under Leo bridge is suicide case

GIRARD

Police determined the body of an 80-year-old man found underneath the Justin Leo Memorial Bridge was the result of suicide.

A witness called police at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to report that he saw a man park his van at an angle on the west side of the bridge. He then walked out of the van and jumped over the side of the bridge, the witness said.

Police and paramedics arrived within minutes, but the man had no vital signs. His body was found near the CSX railroad tracks.

There was no suicide note left at the scene. Police said they are unsure why the man jumped.

The next-of-kin was notified of the death. The body was taken to the Trumbull County coroner.

It is The Vindicator’s policy to not report the names of suicide victims.