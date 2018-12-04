Former Ohio judge pleads not guilty in ex-wife’s stabbing death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Cleveland-area judge and state lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the fatal stabbing of his ex-wife.

Lance Mason’s bond was set Tuesday at $5 million.

Messages seeking comment were left for his appointed attorneys, Kevin Spellacy and Thomas Shaughnessy.

Mason was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where he was a judge before he was imprisoned nine months for assaulting his then-wife several years ago.

Mason, 51, was arrested after authorities found Aisha Fraser dead Nov. 17 at a home in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights. Mason’s sister told a 911 dispatcher Mason stabbed Fraser.



Authorities say Mason subsequently crashed into a police cruiser as he allegedly fled. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.