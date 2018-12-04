Flu shots offered

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive, is offering flu shots from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. No appointment is necessary.

The health department bills insurance. Participants need to bring insurance cards, a driver’s license, and Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted, and with proof of insurance the flu vaccine is free. Also, MCDDH is a Vaccines for Children Program provider that provides limited opportunities for children who are uninsured to receive the vaccine free.

Vaccines available are: For ages 6 month and up — Quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains); and for ages 65 and older — high dose trivalent (3 flu virus strains).

Sharon Regional/Penn State team up

SHARON, PA.

Sharon Regional Medical Center has teamed up with Penn State Shenango’s athletics program to provide comprehensive athletic training services for the campus’ new men’s basketball team and women’s volleyball team.

This past fall, through Sharon Regional’s Sports Medicine program, certified athletic trainer Deb Bornes began working with the Penn State Shenango Lions to provide professional services during the Lions’ home practices and games.

During the one-year, renewable agreement between Sharon Regional and Penn State, Bornes is responsible for injury prevention, rehabilitation, treatment, and other non life-threatening injuries to Shenango players.

An athletic training room at Buhl Community Recreation Center is soley for the use of Shenango campus athletics.

OH WOW! Gets grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology recently received a $7,000 for field trips and outreach support from the Walter E. and Caroline Watson Foundation.

OH WOW!’s hands-on environment encourages independent thinking through interactive STEM-based exhibits and EDUtaining programs. OH WOW!’s academic focus is on children up to age 14, with “EDUtainment” opportunities for learners of all ages.

The funds received are used to help OH WOW! meet the EDUtainment needs of community children and their families.