Large sinkhole on Mahoning Avenue in Warren results from erosion of old storm sewer

WARREN

Staff report

Traffic was re-routed throughout the day around a big sinkhole under the pavement at Mahoning Avenue/North Street Northwest intersection. Mahoning Avenue was closed from Freeman Street to Hall Street.

Ed Haller, director of Warren Water Pollution and Control, said the hole was about 8 feet deep, and about 8 feet by 10 feet wide. He hoped to have the road back open sometime late Monday.

The hole was the result of erosion from what was apparently an old storm sewer line.

Haller said his department was notified about 8 a.m. that a driver had driven through the intersection and noticed something wasn’t right. The driver stopped the car and looked back, seeing a hole about 3 feet in diameter had opened up in the asphalt.

The erosion also caused damage near a manhole nearby.

Haller said it is estimated the storm sewer is fairly old because it was under trolley tracks, meaning the sewer pre-dates the era when trolley cars ran up and down Mahoning Avenue. He said he did not know how long ago it was when the last trolley cars operated.