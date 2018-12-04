Bus trip set Saturday to remember victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — A group from the Youngstown area will visit Pittsburgh on Saturday to remember the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

A bus will leave the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, at 7:45 a.m. and arrive at Pittsburgh’s Rodef Shalom Congregation in time for the 9:45 a.m. Shabbat services. Tree of Life Congregation is temporarily holding Shabbat services at Rodef Shalom. A Kiddush luncheon, sponsored by Congregation Rodef Sholom of Youngstown, will follow.

Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive vice-president, said he’s pleased the federation can provide some of the funding for the oneg (celebration in honor of the Sabbath) after the service.

“This trip shows solidarity with fellow Jews in Pittsburgh,” Lipkin said. “It also provides some closure to what has been a painful time for many Jewish people.”

The bus will arrive back in Youngstown about 2:30 p.m.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation works to promote the welfare of the Jewish people, locally, nationally and overseas.