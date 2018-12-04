Air Force selects Wright-Patt air base in Ohio for new mission, will add 400 jobs

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, today announced the Pentagon has decided to locate the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator (HPSI) Organization at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton.

The new mission will mean at least 400 new jobs in Ohio, with the potential for more to be located at the base over the next several years.

In April, Portman, Brown, and Turner led the entire Ohio congressional delegation in writing a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. The lawmakers made the case for Wright-Patt and said the base was uniquely qualified to handle the new mission. In June, Portman, Brown, and Turner, along with other members of the Ohio delegation, met with Wilson in Washington, where they made the case for Wright-Patt in person.