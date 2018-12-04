Agenda Wednesday

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Struthers City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, Caucus Room 11, 6 Elm St.

Coitsville Township, 911 dispatch agreement meeting, 5 p.m., 3711 McCartney Road.

