Y'town woman cited for abandoning dogs

YOUNGSTOWN — A Victor Avenue woman was cited about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for abandoning animals after reports said she let two dogs out of the rear of her SUV in front of an officer with the dogs chasing her as she drove away.

Reports said officer Matthew Hassey saw Ameika Brown, 28, stop at the parking lot of the Sav A Lot at South and East Indianola avenues, open the rear hatch, let both dogs out and drive away.

Hassey pulled her over and Brown told him she pulled over because the hatch light turned on and the dogs jumped out, reports said.

Reports said she drive away because she was afraid of the dogs, who belong to her sister, after they jumped out.

Officer Luis Villaplana found both dogs in the parking lot. They were very friendly and jumped into his cruiser, reports said.

The dogs were taken to the Mahoning County Dog Pound. If the dogs belong to Brown's sister she can get them after proving ownership, reports said