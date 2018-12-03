UPDATE | YSU lockdown lifted; suspect meeting with police

YOUNGSTOWN — The campus lockdown at YSU has been lifted.

YSU spokesman Ron Cole issued this statement: "The campus lockdown has been lifted. The suspect has turned himself in and is in custody. Classes will resume at 3 p.m."

Lockdowns have also been lifted at the main public library on Wick Avenue as well as St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The Vindicator was the only media at the scene when the person of interest came to the YSU police station.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

12:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Students outside the Youngstown State University lockdown today said they were worried.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in there,” said Justice Ross. “These things can lose control pretty quickly.”

Amber Fuller agreed.

“You have got to take these situations seriously even if you don’t know exactly what’s happened,” she said.

The YSU campus went on lockdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. after reports of a person seen with a gun.

Later, YSU officials tweeted "The subject we are currently looking for is a black male, red hoodie, with red and white lettering, dreadlocks and black backpack. If you have information, please contact YSU Police immediately [at] 330-941-3527."

The public library on Wick Avenue as we as St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital also went on lockdown.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees told The Vindicator there is no active shooter on campus.

"They're erring on the side of caution," Lees said of YSU police. "With what's going on with mass shootings, we're being careful."

The person with the gun was apparently seen near the Andrews Student Recreation & Wellness Center.

"There are no reported injuries of any sort. We will provide more information as it becomes available," YSU spokesman Ron Cole said.

12:44 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The main public library, 305 Wick Ave., is also on lockdown in response to a report of a person with a gun near YSU, according to a statement from Janet S. Loew, spokesperson for the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County.

12:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Here is the latest campus update from YSU spokesman Ron Cole: "Lockdown remains in place on campus. There are no reported injuries of any sort. Campus police are investigating."

12:17 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A YSU police spokesman said police cannot confirm whether there was a gun in this incident.

The altercation on campus apparently stemmed from an argument about a month ago, the spokesman said. He said police are trying to confirm what happened.

12:11 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A new YSU statement reads: "Campus remains in lockdown. Police are still investigating. No reported injuries. Will provide updates as available."

YSU officials have also taken to Twitter to say: "The subject we are currently looking for is a black male, red hoodie, with red and white lettering, dreadlocks and black backpack. If you have information, please contact YSU Police immediately 330-941-3527."

11:51 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said there is no active shooter on campus.

He said someone reported to YSU police that they thought they saw a person with a gun on campus. There is no description of the person who may have a gun, he said.

"They're erring on the side of caution," Lees said of YSU police. "With what's going on with mass shootings, we're being careful."

The person with the gun was apparently seen near the Andrews Student Recreation & Wellness Center.

"Please note that the Youngstown State University campus is currently on lock down," YSU sp[okeman Ron Cole said in a statement. "The university was alerted to an individual on campus with a firearm. University police are in the process of investigating the report.

"There are no reported injuries of any sort. We will provide more information as it becomes available," Cole said.

There are also unconfirmed reports that St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is also under lockdown.

11:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The campus at Youngstown State University is currently under a lockdown, according to a campus alert.

"THE CAMPUS IS IN LOCKDOWN. A SUSPECT IS CURRENTLY AT LARGE WITH FIREARM . LAST SEEN BY REC CENTER," it reads.

A second alert read: "ALL EXTERIOR DOORS ARE TO BE LOCKED. ALL OFFICE DOORS LOCKED. SHELTER IN PLACE TILL FURTHER NOTICE."

