Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Springdale Avenue is being investigated as an arson.

The fire displaced the home owner and left one man in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The cause of the fire, which severely damaged the home, is unknown.