YFD crews kept busy during weekend

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters early Saturday morning had their hands full battling fires at two buildings in two separate parts of town, all within two hours.

Crews responded about 12:05 a.m. to a car fire at a 2540 McGuffey Road garage on the East Side and when they arrived one vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, which spread to a garage door before they were put out.

Reports said a melted gas can was found by the vehicle that caught fire. Another vehicle was also damaged, reports said. Damage is listed at $5,000.

About 1:45 a.m., a city police officer on patrol on the South Side spotted smoke coming out of the old Hillman Jr. High, 2546 Hillman St.

Firefighters found a side door open and books and other debris on fire on the first and third floors, reports said, and the entire building was filled with smoke.

Damage is listed at $1,100. A request for emergency demolition was submitted, reports said.