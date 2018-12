YOUNGSTOWN — WWE wrestling will return to Covelli Centre on March 11, with a card that includes AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, the New Day, Jeff Hardy, the Bar and more.

Tickets start at $18 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.