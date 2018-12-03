Women arrested after downtown fight filmed by onlookers

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said most of the people in a large crowd early Saturday watching two women fight downtown on Commerce Street were filming the fight on their phones.

Officers managed to break up the fight and cited the two women, Olivia Farah, 21 and Brittany Brown, 22, both of New Castle, Pa., for assault.

Reports said Farah had to be sprayed with pepper spray and she also kicked an officer trying to break up the fight.

While that was happening, Brown got in a car which drove off but was pulled over about a block away and told to return.

Both women had cuts and bruises from the fight and they were also missing hair that was pulled out, reports said.

Reports said a crowd of about 20 people watched and most of them were filming it on their phones when police arrived.